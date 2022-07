Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 14:08 Hits: 0

Accepting that genocide was committed against Bosniaks from Srebrenica in July 1995 is necessary if there is to be meaningful post-war reconciliation, the new head of the UN court in The Hague, Graciela Gatti Santana, tells BIRN.

