Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022

Climate change poses both direct and indirect threats to people’s health, often in ways that remain unknown or underappreciated. To stay ahead of these risks will require ensuring continuity of care, not just immediately after emergencies but also over the course of affected people’s life spans.

