Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 07:43 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 2,000 Bangladeshi workers will now be available to be hired in Malaysia following the verification process involving 15 of the selected 25 labour agencies from Bangladesh. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/07/14/hr-ministry-over-2000-bangladeshi-workers-ready-for-employment-in-malaysia