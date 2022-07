Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 18:08 Hits: 0

Russians who disagree with Kremlin policy are fleeing the country. More than 100,000 are thought to have left since the start of the war in Ukraine. Those who stay risk losing their jobs — and their freedom.

