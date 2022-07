Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 06:57 Hits: 1

Sri Lanka's anti-government demonstrators said Thursday they were ending their occupation of official buildingsĀ as they vowed to press on with their bid to bring down the president and prime minister in the face of a dire economic crisis.

