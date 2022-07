Category: World Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 11:35 Hits: 1

Despite all economic and political turmoil in the United States, the greenback has appreciated to its strongest level in two decades as global investors have once again chosen it as their safe haven. Moreover, past experience suggests that it will remain overvalued until the US authorities decide that it needs to come back down.

