Private Equity’s ESG Generation

The private-equity industry is about to undergo an epochal shift, as the founders of many leading firms retire and a younger generation with a different view of capitalism takes over. Capital flowing through private markets can thus play the role it should in taking environmental, social, and governance criteria mainstream.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/private-equity-new-generation-esg-principles-by-sebastien-mazella-di-bosco-and-alex-friedman-1-2022-07

