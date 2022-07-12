Private Equity’s ESG Generation

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 08:51 Hits: 0

The private-equity industry is about to undergo an epochal shift, as the founders of many leading firms retire and a younger generation with a different view of capitalism takes over. Capital flowing through private markets can thus play the role it should in taking environmental, social, and governance criteria mainstream.

