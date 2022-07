Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 11:50 Hits: 0

The two-state solution of the Israel-Palestine conflict has become a meaningless phrase. The longer illegal settlement activity in the occupied territories is allowed to proceed, the less reason there is to take seriously those – beginning with US policymakers – who continue to profess their commitment to it.

