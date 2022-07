Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 19:34 Hits: 4

According to the US State Department, Russia forcibly deported up to 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens, including 260,000 children, from their homes to Russia. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-slams-russia-s-forced-deportations-in-ukraine-live-updates/a-62453515?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf