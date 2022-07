Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 19:39 Hits: 3

With Germany's transportation and housing sectors lagging behind their climate goals, ministers are hoping to introduce more bike lanes and energy-efficient buildings. But climate activists say the plan is too vague.

