Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Jose Raimundo Ferreira, 42, known as Zelao, can scale trees reaching up to 50 metres high in a matter of seconds. He is one of the Amazon’s few expert tree climbers, who help scientists carry out vital research in the world’s richest area of biodiversity – a job with high risk and littles security.

