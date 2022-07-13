‘People are desperate’: Sri Lankan protesters storm PM’s office demanding resignation

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 16:27 Hits: 1

Thousands of Sri Lankans stormed the offices of the prime minister in the capital Colombo on July 13. The protesters demanded he leave his role as acting president after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. According to our Observer, the unrest will continue to intensify as “desperate” protesters fight for new leadership in a country racked by economic disaster.

