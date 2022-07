Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 20:32 Hits: 4

With inflation at a new 40-year high, consumer worry is rising. Does the “Financial Independence, Retire Early” movement show paths toward security?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2022/0713/Inflation-surges.-These-FIRE-adherents-are-escaping-the-flames?icid=rss