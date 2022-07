Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 23:12 Hits: 4

Discovery of about 15.8 tonnes of human ashes means that the remains of at least 8,000 people were in the mass grave.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/7/13/mass-grave-remains-of-8000-nazi-war-victims-found-in-poland