Putin’s Global Food Crisis

Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022

The Russian president’s weaponization of food security is not solely responsible for a crisis that was already grave before the Ukraine war started. The international community must tackle not only Russia’s Black Sea blockade but also the structural issues that left the world vulnerable to food-supply shocks in the first place.

