Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 15:06 Hits: 1

Africa’s vast economic potential is no secret. But tapping it will be possible only if major developed countries and emerging economies work together to design a more inclusive and effective global financial system that meets the continent’s liquidity and debt-sustainability needs.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/post-pandemic-debt-sustainability-and-liquidity-for-investment-in-africa-by-vera-songwe-2022-07