'Drop to your knees and beg': Donald Trump taunts Elon Musk over failed Twitter deal

Former President Donald Trump lobbed a series of personal attacks at tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday after Musk suggested that Trump should abandon his political ambitions.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk tweeted on Monday in response to Trump referring to Musk as a "bullshit artist" at a rally in Alaska on Saturday.

"Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency," Musk said.

Today, Trump authored a trio of posts on Truth Social poking fun at the slow-motion collapse of Musk's $44 billion bid to purchase Twitter.

'When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, 'drop to your knees and beg,' and he would have done it," Trump wrote.

"Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!" Trump continued.

P.S.," Trump added. "Why was Elon allowed to break the $15 million stock purchase barrier on Twitter without any reporting? That is a very serious breach! Have fun Elon and [Twitter founder Jack Dorsey] go to it!"

