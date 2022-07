Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 19:59 Hits: 0

The Kremlin has launched a treason-related crackdown against elites who seem to have been loyally serving the establishment. Does that indicate a fraying of trust at the top?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0712/Even-loyalists-are-targets-in-latest-Russian-crackdown.-Why?icid=rss