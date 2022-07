Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 11:45 Hits: 0

As the longest-serving prime minister in the history of Japanese democracy, Abe Shinzō fundamentally transformed the country’s security doctrine and economic-policy trajectory. The foundation of reforms and alliances that he established will remain in place for many years to come.

