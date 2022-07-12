'Why don’t we just kill them?': Donald Trump's 'will be wild' tweet inspired violent rhetoric

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 19:30 Hits: 8

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on Tuesday revealed then-President Donald Trump’s now-infamous December 19, 2020 tweet promoting January 6 as an important day for his supporters to come to the Capitol was received. “Be there, will be wild,” Trump had told them.

The Committee explained that Trump posted his “will be wild” tweet as a last-ditch effort to retain power, after being told for weeks by many, including his White House Counsel, that he had lost re-election and there were no legal avenues to stay in office.

In this video, the Committee features the responses to Trump’s tweet, from far-right extremists including Alex Jones. One declared January 6 would be a “Red Wedding,” a reference to “mass slaughter,” Rep. Jamie Raskin noted, from the HBO series “Games of Thrones.”

WUSA’s Jordan Fischer posted screenshots from the Committee’s hearing.

“Why don’t we just kill them?” one Twitter user apparently said. “Every last Democrat.”

