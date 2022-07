Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 18:07 Hits: 8

LISBON, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Portugal's year-on-year inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 8.7 percent in June, the highest since December 1992, the country's National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday. Read full story

