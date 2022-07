Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 16:39 Hits: 6

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered soaring gas prices across the world, affecting even oil-rich countries like the United Arab Emirates. The price surge in the Emirates is an acknowledgement that not even oil producers are not immune to global market forces.

