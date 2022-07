Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 14:10 Hits: 5

The US Supreme Court’s politically motivated decision abolishing the constitutional right to abortion augurs a dark future in which the majority of Americans will be subject to the dictates of a religious conservative minority. As is often the case under such regimes, women will suffer the most.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/womens-rights-revoked-by-us-supreme-court-by-laura-tyson-2022-07