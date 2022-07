Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 16:43 Hits: 7

Detroit is limiting courts’ use of cash bail, a move meant to lessen racial inequality in the U.S. city with the highest proportion of African Americans. The reforms will not ban bail, but will limit when courts can ask for it, protecting due process for those who cannot afford it.

