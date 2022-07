Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 13:02 Hits: 6

Ivica Husnik, a paramilitary convicted of participating in the killings of some 200 Croatian prisoners after the town of Vukovar fell in 1991, was extradited from Serbia to Croatia to serve a prison sentence for another crime.

