Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 15:15 Hits: 6

The surge in global demand for energy and other commodities has confronted policymakers and consumers with difficult new economic, political, and strategic realities. Although specific energy-market developments are difficult to predict with any precision, some broader developments are already baked into the cake.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/new-style-energy-crisis-by-daniel-yergin-2022-06