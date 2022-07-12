The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘A job to run away from’: Dilemmas await successor to UK's Johnson

‘A job to run away from’: Dilemmas await successor to UK's Johnson Nominations for the 11 Tory leadership contenders are expected to open on Tuesday, with MPs voting in the first round the following day. Analysts anticipate that Boris Johnson’s successor in Downing Street will inherit a poisoned chalice. Topping the list of problems, the cost of living crisis vexing the developed world is especially serious in the UK, amid years of dreadful productivity growth and now the fallout from Brexit.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220712-a-job-to-run-away-from-dilemmas-await-successor-to-uk-s-johnson

