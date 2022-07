Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 08:18 Hits: 8

Campaigners lit candles in Belgrade to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the mass killings of Bosniaks from Srebrenica by Bosnian Serb forces and urged the Serbian authorities to recognise the massacres as genocide.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/07/12/serbian-activists-mark-27th-anniversary-of-srebrenica-genocide/