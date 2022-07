Category: World Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 05:28 Hits: 5

Ukrainian rescue crews continued to search through the ruins of a five-story apartment block after Russian rockets blasted the building in the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least 18 people.

