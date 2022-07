Category: World Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 07:51 Hits: 6

The remains of 50 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide will be buried on July 11 as Bosnia-Herzegovina marks the 27th anniversary of the killings of thousands of Bosnian Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serbian forces during the Bosnian war.

