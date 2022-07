Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 July 2022 22:39 Hits: 5

Health minister Karl Lauterbach said long COVID will leave many in Germany unable to return to their previous level of work performance.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-long-covid-a-problem-for-labor-market-health-minister-says/a-62426345?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf