Category: World Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 00:30 Hits: 5

Thousands of firefighters are battling nearly 250 wildfires across central and northern Portugal as the country braces for rising temperatures.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wildfires-engulf-parts-of-portugal-amid-heat-wave/a-62426520?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf