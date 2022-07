Category: World Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 06:31 Hits: 6

As Russia turns off Nord Stream 1 for maintenance, Germany has warned that Moscow could halt gas flows permanently. Meanwhile, Ukraine has urged civilians in the region of Kherson to evacuate. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-russia-halts-nord-stream-flow-to-germany-live-updates/a-62427128?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf