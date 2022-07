Category: World Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 06:54 Hits: 5

Macau's casinos, which account for 80% of government revenue, were last shut for 15 days in February 2020. The latest curbs are likely to extend beyond a week.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/macau-casinos-closed-for-a-week-to-curb-covid-spread/a-62426832?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf