Category: World Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 04:13 Hits: 5

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign, the prime minister’s office said on Monday, after tens of thousands of protesters stormed the official residences of both men.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220711-sri-lanka-pm-confirms-president-will-resign-as-palace-occupation-continues