Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 July 2022 22:37 Hits: 5

Rescue workers labored Sunday to pull people out of the rubble after a Russian rocket attack smashed into apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 15 people.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0710/Targeting-civilians-Russia-hits-Ukraine-apartments-again?icid=rss