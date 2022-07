Category: World Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 08:10 Hits: 1

Today’s inflation is driven largely by supply-side constraints, which call for supply-side solutions. Such measures would do as much to tame higher prices as limited increases in interest rates would, and they would not come at the expense of American workers and the broader economy.

