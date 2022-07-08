The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Japan’s Fallen Giant

The assassination of Abe Shinzō has deprived Japan of its greatest postwar leader, and Asia of a visionary who was leading the construction of a viable framework for regional peace. 

But no bullet can diminish Abe’s impact on his country and the world, as his recent call for greater US clarity on Taiwan, his other commentaries for Project Syndicate, and Minxin Pei’s and Bill Emmott’s discussions of his seminal influence on Asia show.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/japans-fallen-giant-2022-07

