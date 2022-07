Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 July 2022 09:41 Hits: 7

Gunmen armed with rifles and pistols opened fire at people sitting in a tavern in the South African township of Soweto in the early hours of Sunday, killing 15 and wounding nine, police said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20220710-south-africa-police-say-15-people-killed-in-soweto-bar-shooting