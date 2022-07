Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 July 2022 06:52 Hits: 5

Iranian state media has announced the arrest of Mostafa Tajzadeh, the deputy interior minister in former President Mohammad Khatami's government and one of the most prominent reformist figures in the Islamic republic.

