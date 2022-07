Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 July 2022 06:59 Hits: 4

Iran's oil minister has announced a 50 percent increase in oil exports and a 100 percent collection of oil revenues, but the Supreme Audit Court of Iran says revenue collected from customers in April and May was less than 15 percent.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-oil-exports-audit/31935773.html