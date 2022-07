Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 July 2022 06:18 Hits: 5

Germany's Social Democrats are examining reports of eight women being affected by some kind of "knockout" substance akin to Rohypnol at the party's summer convention earlier this week.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-spd-investigates-reports-of-women-drugged-at-summer-party/a-62415462?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf