Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 July 2022 06:00 Hits: 6

Russia is moving reserve forces from across the country and assembling them near Ukraine for future offensive operations, UK military intelligence warned on Saturday, a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stormed out of G20 talks in Indonesia amid criticism of the war in Ukraine. Follow the day’s events on our liveblog. All times are Paris time, GMT+2.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220709-live-russia-assembling-reserve-forces-for-next-ukraine-offensive-uk-warns