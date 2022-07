Category: World Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 19:02 Hits: 3

Montenegro's government on Friday voted in favour of the contested fundamental agreement with Serbian Orthodox Church, SPC, despite threats of a no-confidence vote from junior ruling parties.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/07/08/montenegro-govt-votes-for-serbian-church-agreement-amid-no-confidence-threats/