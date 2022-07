Category: World Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 15:55 Hits: 1

During the 2008 global economic crisis, a recurrent criticism of the eurozone framework was that it meant that the European Central Bank was “the only game in town.” Today, by providing income support to households, governments are helping to prevent a 1970s-style wage-price spiral – and making the ECB’s job much easier.

