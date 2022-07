Category: World Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 06:15 Hits: 6

Top diplomats from the Group of 20 major industrialized nations were set to meet for a one-day gathering, with the Russian war on Ukraine and spiraling food and energy prices topping the agenda.

