GOP governor launches investigation into public schools over one critical race theory complaint

Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Thursday he is calling for an investigation into the Tulsa Public Schools (TPS), declaring he is “concerned” they may have taught critical race theory (CRT) in violation of state law. He also called for a financial audit of TPS. Stitt is running for re-election against Democrat Joy Hofmeister, who serves as Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, in charge of all public schools and school boards.

“Hey Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt here. I want to update you directly with some news at the request of two Tulsa school board members,” Stitt says in video posted to Twitter. “Today I’m calling for a special audit of Tulsa public schools and the potential mishandling of public funds as one of the largest districts in the state,” he says, despite an investigation having already taken place, as Oklahoma’s News on 6 reports.

“I’m also concerned that TPS may have violated state law, specifically House Bill 1775, which bans public schools from teaching critical race theory,” Stitt continues. “Specifically, the bill prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex. I firmly believe that no, not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to define and divide young Oklahomans by their race or sex. Let’s teach students not indoctrinate them.”

Echoing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin, Stitt declares: “As Governor, I will always stand with parents.”

“We will get to the bottom of what’s going on in Tulsa public schools. Thank you. God bless you. And God bless the great state of Oklahoma.”

News on 6 reports both issues have already been investigated. The financial issue was “related to the management of a contractor two years ago,” and the alleged CRT issue is being resolved after a single complaint was lodged and investigated.

That complaint appears to be related not to classroom instruction of students, but to a third party’s “training sessions, seminars and professional development for staff.”

Watch Gov. Stiff below or at this link:

