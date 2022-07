Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 18:29 Hits: 2

The newly discovered carnivorous dinosaur had a massive head and tiny arms, similar to the famous T. rex. The small front limbs may have held an advantage for survival.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/argentina-scientists-discover-giant-dinosaur-meraxes/a-62401530?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf