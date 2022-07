Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 20:14 Hits: 4

Derek Chauvin was already sentenced to over 20 years in prison for killing George Floyd by placing his knee on the Black man's neck during an arrest. Floyd's death resparked the Black Lives Matter protest movement.

