Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 19:18 Hits: 3

A parental preference for boys still leads to mass abortion and other sex-selection methods. India is trying new ways to shift norms but it can learn from one success story.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0707/India-s-struggle-to-treat-girls-as-equals?icid=rss